CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 37,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,665. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

