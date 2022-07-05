DAOstack Price Up 27% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $295,633.19 and $419.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 27% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,361.80 or 0.99968555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00043667 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025045 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

