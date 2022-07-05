DAOventures Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $594.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $123,888.21 and $594.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010543 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001814 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.