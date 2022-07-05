Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.88

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.88 and last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 2617367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.