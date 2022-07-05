Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 39,233.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,589 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $99,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,882 shares of company stock worth $10,304,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

