Davis Rea LTD. Sells 30,607 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 70.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,607 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

NYSE BNS traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 40,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,937. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $57.42 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

