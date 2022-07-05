DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Acquires 65 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.1% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Intuit stock opened at $388.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.51 and a 200-day moving average of $474.17. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

