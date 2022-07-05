DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $2.03 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.0% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $548.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $539.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

