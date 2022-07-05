DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Purchases 134 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.6% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE stock opened at $301.63 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $294.29 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

