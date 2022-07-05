DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 844,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,535 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 62,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 97.0% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 32.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

