DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 255 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,088,000 after purchasing an additional 223,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,182,000 after purchasing an additional 433,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.