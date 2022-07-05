Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 406,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DFMTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Defense Metals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Defense Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.90 price target on the stock.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

