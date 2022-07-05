Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 208,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

DKL stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,611. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $58.55.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 158.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 101.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.