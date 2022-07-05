Dero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $108,674.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 21% against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $35.39 million and approximately $108,674.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00014051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,909.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.50 or 0.05617824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00248049 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00614986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00074433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.00519814 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,650,797 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

