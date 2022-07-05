Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $44.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.09.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

