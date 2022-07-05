Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Target Price to GBX 2,034

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,235 ($27.06) to GBX 2,034 ($24.63) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GMVHF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.64) to GBX 2,430 ($29.43) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($26.22) to GBX 2,060 ($24.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,284.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

