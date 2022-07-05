Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €215.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €215.00 ($223.96) price objective from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RHM. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($250.00) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

ETR RHM traded down €2.50 ($2.60) on Tuesday, reaching €210.10 ($218.85). The company had a trading volume of 173,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is €203.72 and its 200 day moving average is €156.94. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €76.28 ($79.46) and a 52-week high of €224.20 ($233.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.