Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.54) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($42.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.98) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.21) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.26 ($21.10) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.12. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($34.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.