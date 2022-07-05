Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Cut to €56.70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.20 ($65.83) to €56.70 ($59.06) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($67.71) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.13) to €74.00 ($77.08) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($66.31) to €52.00 ($54.17) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.74.

DPSGY stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.19. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

