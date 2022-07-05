DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Up 1.7%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €3.83 ($3.99) and last traded at €3.75 ($3.90). Approximately 420,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.68 ($3.84).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

