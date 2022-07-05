Dev Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $225.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $235,972.79 and approximately $225.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

