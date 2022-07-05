DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total transaction of $387,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,207,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 336,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in DexCom by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

