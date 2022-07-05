DeXe (DEXE) Market Cap Achieves $14.66 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00012806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,620.09 or 1.00084831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002478 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,804 coins. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

