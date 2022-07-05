DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $147.00

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.84), with a volume of 308496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.85).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.94) to GBX 280 ($3.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.45) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.35 million and a PE ratio of 787.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.88.

In other news, insider Loraine Martins acquired 6,023 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £9,998.18 ($12,107.27).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

