DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 121,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.