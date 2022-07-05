Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Reduced by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,001,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,769 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 17.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $137,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,675,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,457,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

