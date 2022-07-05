Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 143,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

