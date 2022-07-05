Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $21,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $419,209,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,574,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,574,000 after acquiring an additional 153,854 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,095,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,889,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,795,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,738. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

