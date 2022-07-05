Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.04

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 72984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

