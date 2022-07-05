Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,223 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $197,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

