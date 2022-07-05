Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTNOF remained flat at $$1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

