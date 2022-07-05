Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTNOF remained flat at $$1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.81.
About Dno Asa
