Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down to $28.38

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $26.76. Docebo shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 937 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $931.21 million, a PE ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Docebo had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Docebo’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Docebo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,453,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in Docebo by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 709,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after buying an additional 247,087 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Docebo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Docebo by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 415,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Docebo by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

