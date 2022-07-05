Don-key (DON) Price Down 17.3% This Week

Don-key (DON) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Don-key coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Don-key has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a total market cap of $822,130.28 and approximately $47,508.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00027819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00248168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002218 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

