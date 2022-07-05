Donut (DONUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $56.00

Donut (DONUT) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Donut has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $100,959.47 and $56.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00139213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.36 or 0.00863451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00085999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.