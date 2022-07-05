Dotmoovs (MOOV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $679,788.00

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Dotmoovs has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $679,788.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

MOOV is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotmoovs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dotmoovs using one of the exchanges listed above.

