Dynamic Price Tops $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $407,020.08 and approximately $13.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,604.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.94 or 0.05605484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00029145 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00247083 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00619488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00074702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00525012 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

