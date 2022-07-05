e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,062,731.67 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,062,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,233.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,838. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

