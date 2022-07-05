E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on EONGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on E.On from €11.50 ($11.98) to €11.00 ($11.46) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on E.On from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.50 ($10.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on E.On from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get E.On alerts:

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $8.58 on Thursday. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.11 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3799 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. E.On’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

E.On Company Profile (Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.