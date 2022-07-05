E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of EQUR stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. E-Qure has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
About E-Qure (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E-Qure (EQUR)
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for E-Qure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Qure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.