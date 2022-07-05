E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of EQUR stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. E-Qure has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in New York, New York.

