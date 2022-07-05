Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Given New $22.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.50 to $22.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

