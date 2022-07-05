Econ Financial Services Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

