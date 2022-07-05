Econ Financial Services Corp Has $187,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hershey by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 219,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

HSY opened at $221.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.14. The company has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,560 shares of company stock valued at $107,592,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.