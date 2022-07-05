Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $1.61 Million in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.09% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,795,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 316,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,520,000 after buying an additional 211,856 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 209,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SKT stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

