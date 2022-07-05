Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $2.06 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

