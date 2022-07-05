Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) CEO Acquires $32,000.00 in Stock

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 20,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 594,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,699.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pardeep Nijhawan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 5,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $9,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 2,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $3,600.00.

EDSA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edesa Biotech stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Edesa Biotech worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

