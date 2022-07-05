Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,318. The firm has a market cap of $306.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

