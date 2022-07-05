Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY opened at $324.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.16 and a 200-day moving average of $279.10.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock valued at $344,343,046 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.