Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Raised to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

ENTA stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after buying an additional 181,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,633,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 81,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

