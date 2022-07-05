Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $491.06 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $491.06 million and approximately $163.87 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,562.09 or 1.00020301 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002483 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,399,956 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

