Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $86.09

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.09 and last traded at $87.46, with a volume of 6547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.38.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $583,864,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

